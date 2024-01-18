Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

