Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for BankUnited, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NYSE:BKU opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

