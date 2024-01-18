Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -94.47% -43.93% -31.68% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -97.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulmonx and Nemaura Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $53.66 million 9.08 -$58.92 million ($1.62) -7.85 Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 29.62 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.21

Volatility and Risk

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pulmonx has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pulmonx and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 1 5 0 2.83 Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pulmonx presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5,082.93%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Pulmonx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.