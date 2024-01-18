Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,932,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,347,000 after purchasing an additional 802,149 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.84. 210,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average is $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

