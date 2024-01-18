Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- How to Invest in Energy
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.