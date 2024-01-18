Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 151,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.