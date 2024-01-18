Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Down 10.7% in December

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 105,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Princeton Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 372.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 197,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 76.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 205.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 39,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 345.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

