Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $19.60 Per Share

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will earn $19.60 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $11.75 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.25.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$71.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

