PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.18

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 133500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

PJX Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PJX Resources Company Profile

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

