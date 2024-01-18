Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $84.11. 85,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,874. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

