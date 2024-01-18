PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 115,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 98,613 shares.The stock last traded at $93.28 and had previously closed at $93.52.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

