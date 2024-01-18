Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 2.7 %

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

