Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Alphatec makes up approximately 2.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Alphatec worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after buying an additional 616,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2,290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 546,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 523,212 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Alphatec Stock Performance

ATEC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.04. 240,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

