Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,503 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the period. FlexShopper accounts for approximately 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.82% of FlexShopper worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 53.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth about $287,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 204.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

FPAY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 15,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,536. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a PE ratio of -71.01 and a beta of 1.19. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. FlexShopper had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

