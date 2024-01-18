Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 15.84% of Fortress Biotech worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 745,405 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 408,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 96,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.05. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other Fortress Biotech news, insider Michael S. Weiss acquired 147,058 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,130,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,884. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortress Biotech news, insider Michael S. Weiss acquired 147,058 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,130,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,884. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,863,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,093.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,764,573 shares of company stock worth $3,033,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

