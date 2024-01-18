Perkins Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMTC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 27,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,924. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Insider Activity at NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:NMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 607.27% and a negative return on equity of 198.70%.

In related news, COO Christopher Volker acquired 75,000 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.