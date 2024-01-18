Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $496,000 in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Real Good Food at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Good Food Stock Down 1.5 %

Real Good Food stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 23,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

RGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Real Good Food from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Real Good Food Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Articles

