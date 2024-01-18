Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Veracyte accounts for 2.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 48.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $10,440,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Veracyte Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 112,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.81. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.