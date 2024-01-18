Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 718.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vericel by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

