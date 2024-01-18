Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,600 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Codexis

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,202.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Codexis Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 129,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,632. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $185.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 110.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

