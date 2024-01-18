Performa Ltd US LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOO stock opened at $435.49 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $439.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.77. The stock has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

