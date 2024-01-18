Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Perficient by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,825 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,626 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Perficient by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 815,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $67,940,000 after buying an additional 532,467 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Perficient Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 60,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,901. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

