Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.38. The stock had a trading volume of 94,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,472. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average is $181.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.65.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

