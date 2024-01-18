Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.
PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Paramount Global Stock Performance
PARA opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.