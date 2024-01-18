Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.38.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

