Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,056 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,056 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.7 %

NSIT stock opened at $181.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average of $154.91. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $186.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

