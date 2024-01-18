Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,971 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BCRX opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

