Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 36,299 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,299 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BBIO opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

