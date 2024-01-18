Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 175,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 223.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $207,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 9,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,450,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $31,729,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

TMUS stock opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

