Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

OII stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

