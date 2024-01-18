Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STRL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

