Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of AAR worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AAR by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $73.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

