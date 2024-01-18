Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,515 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,223 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of U.S. Silica worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 756,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2,504.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 668,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,726,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after buying an additional 529,894 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after buying an additional 508,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.