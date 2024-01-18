Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,305 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 389.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after buying an additional 1,109,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after buying an additional 751,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 407.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 866,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 695,519 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

