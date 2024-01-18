Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $390.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $338.59 and last traded at $333.95, with a volume of 557803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.06.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.30. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 187.54, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.