Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $390.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $330.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.30. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $140.16 and a one year high of $333.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $7,002,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.