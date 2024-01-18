Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,763,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,899,836. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

