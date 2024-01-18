PAAL AI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.93 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $102.11 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,462,790 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 777,062,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.13203486 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,886,189.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

