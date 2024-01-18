Onex (TSE:ONEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.31

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$94.31 and last traded at C$94.24, with a volume of 101525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$93.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ONEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Onex from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEX
Onex Stock Up 1.9 %
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Qualcomm stock poised for breakout
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is the bottom in for bellwether Alcoa?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 construction stocks you need to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.