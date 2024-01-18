Onex (TSE:ONEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.31

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$94.31 and last traded at C$94.24, with a volume of 101525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$93.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Onex from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Onex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEX

Onex Stock Up 1.9 %

About Onex

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$90.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.64.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.