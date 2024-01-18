Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Tapestry makes up 0.5% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.34. 784,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,281. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

