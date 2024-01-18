Olympiad Research LP Purchases 432 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.70. 55,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,072. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $265.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

