Olympiad Research LP Purchases 1,284 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500,802 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after buying an additional 439,443 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after buying an additional 286,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4,474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,803,000 after buying an additional 233,705 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 474,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,965,000 after buying an additional 223,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.05. 373,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.49. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.95 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

