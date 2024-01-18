Olympiad Research LP Invests $1.49 Million in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Capri accounts for 1.5% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Capri by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $79,231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 22,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 954,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 268,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,879. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRI

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.