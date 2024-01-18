Olympiad Research LP Buys New Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

DOV stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.45. 171,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,375. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

