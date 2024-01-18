Olympiad Research LP Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $197,944,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWM stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $188.74. 19,179,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,256,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.79 and a 200-day moving average of $184.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

