Olympiad Research LP Buys 183 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $25.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $778.20. The company had a trading volume of 685,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,644. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $453.65 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $736.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $678.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.25.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

