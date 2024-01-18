Olympiad Research LP Buys 10,285 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of DHT by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,929,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,715,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in DHT by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 515,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.31. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHT

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.