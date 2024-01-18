Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 9,204 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.52. 3,588,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017,028. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

