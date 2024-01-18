Olympiad Research LP Acquires 4,192 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Olympiad Research LP increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp comprises about 0.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $13.48. 24,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

