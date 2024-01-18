Olympiad Research LP Acquires 2,255 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.13. 44,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,119. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

